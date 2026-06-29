Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,436 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $128.32 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $141.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $644.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.79.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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