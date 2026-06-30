Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 22,328 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.27.

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T-Mobile US Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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