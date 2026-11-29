Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,331,388,000. Micron Technology makes up about 17.6% of Appaloosa LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Appaloosa LP owned 0.11% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Deboer sold 28,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $25,690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 147,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,687,000. The trade was a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Latest Micron Technology News

These are some of the MU news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A broader return to AI stocks lifted Micron and other memory makers, with reports describing a rally led by the sector. Some coverage also characterized memory shares as oversold after their recent pullback. Article: AI Chip Stocks Roar Back

A broader return to AI stocks lifted Micron and other memory makers, with reports describing a rally led by the sector. Some coverage also characterized memory shares as oversold after their recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Investors point to strong AI-related memory demand and Micron’s comparatively low earnings valuation as reasons the stock could have room to recover. The company is also increasing fiscal 2027 capital spending to expand capacity for DRAM, HBM and NAND products. Article: Micron's Higher FY27 CapEx

Investors point to strong AI-related memory demand and Micron’s comparatively low earnings valuation as reasons the stock could have room to recover. The company is also increasing fiscal 2027 capital spending to expand capacity for DRAM, HBM and NAND products. Negative Sentiment: Huawei’s development of custom high-bandwidth memory could eventually add competition in an important AI market for Micron. Article: Micron Faces New AI Memory Threat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,280.00 to $1,520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,412.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $645.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $888.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $33.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.77 by $1.65. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 92.62% and a net margin of 63.80%. The company had revenue of $54.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue was up 379.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 37.150-39.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 174.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. is a semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory and storage products. Its portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory, along with solid-state drives and other storage solutions. The company's products serve a range of markets, including data centers, personal computers, smartphones, automotive systems, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics. Micron sells products under the Micron and Crucial brands and supplies components and solutions to customers around the world.

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