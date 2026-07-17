Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Reduced by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,458 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $108,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $333.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $334.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $302.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.70. The company has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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