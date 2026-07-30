Apple Inc. $AAPL is AMG National Trust Bank's 9th Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,465 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 64,657 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of AMG National Trust Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Apple were worth $100,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $105,482,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong iPhone demand and steady pricing are expected to produce Apple’s strongest June-quarter revenue growth in five years. Analysts are also watching for contributions from Services, Mac, and iPhone 17 shipments. Apple set for strongest June-quarter sales growth in 5 years

Strong iPhone demand and steady pricing are expected to produce Apple’s strongest June-quarter revenue growth in five years. Analysts are also watching for contributions from Services, Mac, and iPhone 17 shipments. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program, powered by Klarna, lets U.S. customers lease iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches through monthly payments. The initiative could lower upfront costs, increase upgrade frequency, and support device sales. Apple launches US device leasing program with Klarna

Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program, powered by Klarna, lets U.S. customers lease iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches through monthly payments. The initiative could lower upfront costs, increase upgrade frequency, and support device sales. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $9.57 from $9.56, above the current-year consensus estimate of $8.76, reinforcing the bullish long-term earnings outlook.

Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $9.57 from $9.56, above the current-year consensus estimate of $8.76, reinforcing the bullish long-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s record valuation reflects investor confidence in its relatively disciplined AI spending and improving product demand, while money has rotated away from Nvidia and other high-spending chip stocks. However, options markets imply a comparatively contained post-earnings move, suggesting much of the optimism may already be priced in. Apple Could Swing $170 Billion In Value After Earnings

Apple’s record valuation reflects investor confidence in its relatively disciplined AI spending and improving product demand, while money has rotated away from Nvidia and other high-spending chip stocks. However, options markets imply a comparatively contained post-earnings move, suggesting much of the optimism may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Apple faces a leadership transition, with Tim Cook preparing for his final earnings call as CEO and hardware chief John Ternus scheduled to succeed him. Investors will seek evidence that the incoming CEO can sustain growth beyond the iPhone.

Apple faces a leadership transition, with Tim Cook preparing for his final earnings call as CEO and hardware chief John Ternus scheduled to succeed him. Investors will seek evidence that the incoming CEO can sustain growth beyond the iPhone. Negative Sentiment: Proposed U.K. App Store rules could loosen Apple’s control over in-app payments and reduce commission revenue; Apple argues the measures amount to price regulation. Apple says UK App Store proposal amounts to price regulation

Proposed U.K. App Store rules could loosen Apple’s control over in-app payments and reduce commission revenue; Apple argues the measures amount to price regulation. Negative Sentiment: A federal lawsuit alleges a fraudulent Bitcoin wallet app remained available in Apple’s App Store, raising potential legal costs and renewed concerns about app-review and platform liability.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $366.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $338.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $308.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $344.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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