Apple Inc. $AAPL is Bar Harbor Wealth Management's 5th Largest Position

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,959 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management's holdings in Apple were worth $62,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 44,922 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $281.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.26 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $292.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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