Apple Inc. $AAPL is Catalina Capital Group LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,132 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Catalina Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in Apple by 141.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 89,544 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 52,433 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Partners LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

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Apple Trading Up 0.9%

AAPL opened at $313.39 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $297.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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