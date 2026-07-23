Apple Inc. $AAPL is Hoertkorn Richard Charles' 2nd Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,193 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 51,076 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Apple were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $325.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $334.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $325.71.

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About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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