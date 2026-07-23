Apple Inc. $AAPL is Ibex Wealth Advisors' 3rd Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,630 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Apple were worth $29,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $366.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $305.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.27. The company has a market cap of $4.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $334.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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