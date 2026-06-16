Apple Inc. $AAPL is Mariner LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,268,228 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 853,890 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Mariner LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of Apple worth $4,694,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 79,402 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,637 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,066,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,023 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $296.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $286.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Apple’s WWDC AI rollout could be the “first step” toward adding as much as $100 to the stock, as investors focus on the company’s AI execution and the potential for a stronger Siri/Apple Intelligence roadmap. Article Title

Wedbush said Apple’s WWDC AI rollout could be the “first step” toward adding as much as $100 to the stock, as investors focus on the company’s AI execution and the potential for a stronger Siri/Apple Intelligence roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports on iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence suggest Apple is making progress on features that could improve older iPhones, expand software value, and strengthen the case for users to upgrade into the next product cycle. Article Title

Multiple reports on iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence suggest Apple is making progress on features that could improve older iPhones, expand software value, and strengthen the case for users to upgrade into the next product cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/overweight views and price targets clustered well above current levels, reinforcing a bullish long-term sentiment on AAPL . Article Title

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/overweight views and price targets clustered well above current levels, reinforcing a bullish long-term sentiment on . Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlight Apple’s strong recent operating performance, including record iPhone demand and services revenue, but these are largely a rehash of prior earnings strength rather than a fresh catalyst. Article Title

Several articles highlight Apple’s strong recent operating performance, including record iPhone demand and services revenue, but these are largely a rehash of prior earnings strength rather than a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance report says rising memory chip costs could pressure Apple’s hardware margins as AI features require more device memory, creating a potential headwind for profitability over the next few quarters. Article Title

A Yahoo Finance report says rising memory chip costs could pressure Apple’s hardware margins as AI features require more device memory, creating a potential headwind for profitability over the next few quarters. Negative Sentiment: Broader sentiment is also being dampened by articles noting that the Magnificent Seven, including Apple, have been weak in June and have lagged the broader market at times, which can weigh on near-term momentum. Article Title

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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