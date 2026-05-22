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Apple Inc. $AAPL is OLD National Bancorp IN's 5th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its Apple stake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, but Apple still remains its 5th-largest position. The fund now holds 643,577 shares valued at about $175 million.
  • Apple’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $2.01 versus estimates of $1.95 and revenue of $111.18 billion, up 16.6% year over year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share.
  • Sentiment remains mixed but generally positive: several analysts raised targets, with consensus at Moderate Buy and a target price of $308.74. At the same time, some cautioned that Apple’s valuation may be stretched and could limit near-term upside.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,577 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 21,424 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Apple were worth $174,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Up 0.9%

AAPL opened at $304.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.46 and a fifty-two week high of $305.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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