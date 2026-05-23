Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Decreased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 102,542 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 18,618 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple continues to be viewed as one of the best long-term large-cap tech names, with reports highlighting strong iPhone demand, its massive installed base, and the potential for Services to drive the next leg of earnings growth. Apple Services story

Apple continues to be viewed as one of the best long-term large-cap tech names, with reports highlighting strong iPhone demand, its massive installed base, and the potential for Services to drive the next leg of earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target, while other commentary says Apple can keep compounding earnings and free cash flow as it expands AI features and devices. Analyst commentary

Analysts remain constructive: Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target, while other commentary says Apple can keep compounding earnings and free cash flow as it expands AI features and devices. Positive Sentiment: Apple executives saying the company is still in the “early innings” of spatial computing is reinforcing the view that new product categories could support future growth beyond the iPhone. Spatial computing article

Apple executives saying the company is still in the “early innings” of spatial computing is reinforcing the view that new product categories could support future growth beyond the iPhone. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s legal fight with Epic Games remains a drag on sentiment, as the company asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a contempt order tied to App Store fees. Epic lawsuit article

Apple’s legal fight with Epic Games remains a drag on sentiment, as the company asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a contempt order tied to App Store fees. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts are becoming more cautious on valuation after Apple’s run to new highs, warning the stock may be due for profit-taking. KeyBanc caution article

Apple Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $269.64 and its 200 day moving average is $268.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.46 and a 12 month high of $311.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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