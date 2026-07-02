Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lowered by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,788 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.7%

AAPL stock opened at $294.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.39. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

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Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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