Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Alaska Wealth Advisors LLC

Alaska Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 136.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,239 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Alaska Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Apple by 890.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,413,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746,784 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

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Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $315.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.55 and a 200-day moving average of $275.29. The company has a market cap of $4.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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