Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,661 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.8% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $308.63 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $295.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KGI Securities cut Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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