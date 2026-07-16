Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp's holdings in Apple were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $327.50 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $301.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.27. The company has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $328.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

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Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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