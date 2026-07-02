Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Echo45 Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 108.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $105,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. KGI Securities lowered Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $294.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $317.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.39. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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