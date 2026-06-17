Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,845 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Apple were worth $125,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,482,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $299.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.54. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.07 and a 12-month high of $317.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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