Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156,209 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 320,833 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $801,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $325.71.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $305.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.27. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $334.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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