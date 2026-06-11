Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,418 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 86,573 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $298,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $291.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.07 and a 12-month high of $317.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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