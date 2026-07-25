Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,872 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.5% of OMC Financial Services LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OMC Financial Services LTD's holdings in Apple were worth $27,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford said it will embed Apple Maps into upcoming EVs, expanding Apple’s software reach and reinforcing the value of its ecosystem. Ford Embeds Apple Maps Directly into Upcoming EVs

Ford said it will embed Apple Maps into upcoming EVs, expanding Apple’s software reach and reinforcing the value of its ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Baird raised its price target on Apple and reiterated an Outperform rating, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Finviz

Baird raised its price target on Apple and reiterated an rating, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted Apple as outperforming the broader market, supported by strong ratings and a favorable chart setup ahead of earnings. Why is Apple stock outperforming the broader market?

Commentary highlighted Apple as outperforming the broader market, supported by strong ratings and a favorable chart setup ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Apple was also the subject of discussion around upcoming product launches, AI features, and a possible device-leasing program, which could support demand but remain unconfirmed or longer-term in nature.

Apple was also the subject of discussion around upcoming product launches, AI features, and a possible device-leasing program, which could support demand but remain unconfirmed or longer-term in nature. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted concerns that Apple’s valuation is stretched heading into earnings, and insider sales plus short-interest chatter may temper enthusiasm if results disappoint.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $333.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $380.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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