Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,139 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TigerOak Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Apple were worth $26,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $266.17 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $259.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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