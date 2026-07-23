Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Lowered by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,937 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Isthmus Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 24,711 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,257 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 40,584 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 79,141 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $325.71.

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Apple Trading Down 0.6%

Apple stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $334.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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