Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,724 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings in Apple were worth $149,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the third quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 434,808 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $144,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 156,175 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $52,009,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Latest Apple News

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Here’s Why Apple Has Been Immune

Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Apple faces memory cost pressure

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $355.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.42 and a 12-month high of $360.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $343.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total transaction of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,832,236.98. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $806,495.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,870.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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