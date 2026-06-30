Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Boosted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 150.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,373 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $49,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $281.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.26 and a 52 week high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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