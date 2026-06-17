Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Raised by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,472 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Faithward Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

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Apple Stock Up 1.0%

AAPL opened at $299.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.07 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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