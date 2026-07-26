Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Trimmed by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,906 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 45,850 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $101,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $333.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Apple from a "sector weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford said it will embed Apple Maps into upcoming EVs, expanding Apple’s software reach and reinforcing the value of its ecosystem. Ford Embeds Apple Maps Directly into Upcoming EVs

Ford said it will embed Apple Maps into upcoming EVs, expanding Apple’s software reach and reinforcing the value of its ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Baird raised its price target on Apple and reiterated an Outperform rating, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Finviz

Baird raised its price target on Apple and reiterated an rating, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted Apple as outperforming the broader market, supported by strong ratings and a favorable chart setup ahead of earnings. Why is Apple stock outperforming the broader market?

Commentary highlighted Apple as outperforming the broader market, supported by strong ratings and a favorable chart setup ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Apple was also the subject of discussion around upcoming product launches, AI features, and a possible device-leasing program, which could support demand but remain unconfirmed or longer-term in nature.

Apple was also the subject of discussion around upcoming product launches, AI features, and a possible device-leasing program, which could support demand but remain unconfirmed or longer-term in nature. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted concerns that Apple’s valuation is stretched heading into earnings, and insider sales plus short-interest chatter may temper enthusiasm if results disappoint.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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