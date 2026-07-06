Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 15,375 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA's holdings in Intuit were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $275.35 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $325.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here