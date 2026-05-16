Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,069 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $326.31 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.73 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $349.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here