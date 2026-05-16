Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,773 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,542 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $790,789,000 after acquiring an additional 610,089 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 130.3% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 896,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,907,000 after purchasing an additional 507,083 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $374,416,000 after purchasing an additional 426,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $200,009,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

ROP opened at $320.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $351.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $584.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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