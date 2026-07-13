Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,534 Shares of LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,216 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of LKQ worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148,282 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LKQ by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 78,360 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised LKQ from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.33.

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LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. LKQ Corporation has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. LKQ had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. LKQ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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