Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,090 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,090 shares of the natural resource company's stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,119 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,438 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $63.02 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,868,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 76,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,816,035. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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