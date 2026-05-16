Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $14.73 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $698.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $744.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

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