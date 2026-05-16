Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company's stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 38,852 shares of the company's stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,777 shares of the company's stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.25 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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