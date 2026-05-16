Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,733 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 1.5% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $190,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $163,581,000 after acquiring an additional 997,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $981,795,000 after acquiring an additional 862,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,491,855,000 after acquiring an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,364.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 737,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,271,000 after acquiring an additional 726,531 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average is $152.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,463,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

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About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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