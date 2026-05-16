Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,742 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after acquiring an additional 133,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after acquiring an additional 741,542 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,303,290 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $851,457,000 after acquiring an additional 96,662 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,918 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $689,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $306.74 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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