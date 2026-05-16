Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $246.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here