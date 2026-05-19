Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.71, for a total transaction of $979,275.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,322.19. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,615. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003 shares of company stock worth $2,678,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $413.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $153.47 and a one year high of $448.45. The company's fifty day moving average is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $463.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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