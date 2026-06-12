Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,707,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $8,405,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,858,543,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,869,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,576 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,563,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Truist Financial set a $575.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total transaction of $116,370.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,461.60. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total transaction of $1,247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,901,331.18. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock worth $27,135,121. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $552.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $557.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

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