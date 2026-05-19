Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Applied Materials from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.89.

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Applied Materials Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $413.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.47 and a twelve month high of $448.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $380.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,615. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.71, for a total transaction of $979,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,219,322.19. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,139. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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