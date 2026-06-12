AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Bought by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,938 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for 3.3% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AppLovin worth $118,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $36,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Stock Down 2.9%

APP stock opened at $478.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $480.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.45.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $669.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.04, for a total transaction of $1,790,355.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,893,580.80. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,758 shares of company stock valued at $136,333,079. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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