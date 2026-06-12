AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,980 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of AppLovin worth $426,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,754,996,000 after purchasing an additional 487,492 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in AppLovin by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 52,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $478.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $480.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.45.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $30,423,513.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,189,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,173,366.38. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total value of $11,317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at $138,055,090.29. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 285,758 shares of company stock worth $136,333,079 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.

Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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