AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,980 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of AppLovin worth $426,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,754,996,000 after purchasing an additional 487,492 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in AppLovin by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 52,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppLovin Stock Performance
NASDAQ APP opened at $478.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $480.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.45.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.
AppLovin News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AppLovin remains a strong growth story, with articles noting the stock has risen over the past month and analysts still expect robust EPS growth over the next several years. One report also highlighted an Oppenheimer note reaffirming confidence in the name, which can support bullish sentiment. AppLovin Corporation (APP) Up More Than 12% Over the Past Month, Here’s Why it is an Unstoppable Growth Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary has continued to frame AppLovin as a “good investment,” suggesting Wall Street sentiment remains constructive overall, even though analysts’ optimism is often already reflected in the stock. AppLovin (APP) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several recent stories were more market-commentary focused than company-specific, including a note about growth stocks with high insider ownership and a discussion of broader market weakness affecting stock performance. These items may influence sentiment, but they do not point to a major fundamental change in AppLovin’s business. Insider Favorites: Top Growth Companies For June 2026 Five9 and AppLovin Shares Are Falling, What You Need To Know
- Negative Sentiment: One report said competition pressure hurt AppLovin in Q1, which could raise concerns about the sustainability of its growth momentum and intensify investor caution. Competition Pressure Hurt AppLovin (APP) in Q1
- Negative Sentiment: There was also insider selling reported, including a sale of 20,000 shares by Victoria Valenzuela, which can be interpreted as a mild headwind for sentiment. Victoria Valenzuela Sells 20,000 Shares of AppLovin NASDAQ: APP Stock
- Negative Sentiment: The latest session also saw APP fall while the broader market rose, suggesting investors are taking profits or rotating away from the stock despite its strong longer-term growth narrative. AppLovin (APP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Insider Activity at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $30,423,513.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,189,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,173,366.38. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total value of $11,317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at $138,055,090.29. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 285,758 shares of company stock worth $136,333,079 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.
Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin
AppLovin Profile
(Free Report
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AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
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