AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $448,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $279,466,000 after purchasing an additional 88,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $197,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 180,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $158,649,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.13. 13,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,465. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm's 50 day moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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