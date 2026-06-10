Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,221 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 182,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.49% of Aptiv worth $80,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of APTV stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Aptiv's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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