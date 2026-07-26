Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559,767 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of Aptiv worth $177,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $765,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $634,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,615 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $441,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $361,385,000 after purchasing an additional 948,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $261,381,000 after buying an additional 315,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised Aptiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus dropped their target price on Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.50.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Aptiv's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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