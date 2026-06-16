Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,546 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 159,775 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Aptiv worth $51,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.Aptiv's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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