Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,021,258 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 326,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.58% of Aptiv worth $1,903,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. President Capital began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Down 1.3%

Aptiv stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Aptiv's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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