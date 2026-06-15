Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,749 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,068,737.40. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $211.72 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.85.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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