Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71,376 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 71,376 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,239,277,000 after acquiring an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,743,321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,284,000 after buying an additional 164,645 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 474,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $83,258,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.20 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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