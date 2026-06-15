Arax Advisory Partners Has $2.29 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Arax Advisory Partners lowered its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,498 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after buying an additional 887,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $220.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.26. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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